79,000 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 50.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MDU Resources Group

In other MDU Resources Group news, insider Rob L. Johnson acquired 36,291 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

