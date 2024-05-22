ING Groep NV Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,473,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after purchasing an additional 653,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Down 2.2 %

ROKU opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,751 shares of company stock worth $1,909,835. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.