ING Groep NV Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 382.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Paramount Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 541.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 598,235 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after buying an additional 1,731,714 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARA opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -80.66, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -133.32%.

PARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

