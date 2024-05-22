Norges Bank Takes $236.38 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 462,316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,378,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $1,289,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 97.5% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 53,733.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LULU opened at $322.98 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.15 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.