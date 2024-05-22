PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Benchmark

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of PAR opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,977.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PAR Technology by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,159,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,950,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 47.1% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,026,000 after acquiring an additional 381,232 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 982,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after acquiring an additional 82,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 901,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

