A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMRK stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $883.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of -0.05.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $196,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $196,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,144 shares of company stock worth $2,196,737. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.