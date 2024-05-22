Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $165.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

GRMN stock opened at $170.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.07. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,173,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,691,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

