eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,453 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 60,407 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after buying an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in eBay by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in eBay by 17.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $175,451,000 after acquiring an additional 599,607 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.