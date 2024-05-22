Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $216.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $218.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.