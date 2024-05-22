ING Groep NV Purchases 6,344 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $289.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.47. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $431.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.