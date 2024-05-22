Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Issues Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72), Zacks reports.

Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.32. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $85,526.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,779,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,878.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 10,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $53,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,569.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $85,526.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,779,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

