Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 30.20 and a current ratio of 30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.19. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

