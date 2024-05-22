Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after buying an additional 1,499,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after buying an additional 1,141,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,008,000 after buying an additional 1,031,053 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after buying an additional 833,850 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 460,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

