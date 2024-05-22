Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36.

NCLH stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. UBS Group upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

