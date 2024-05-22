MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 37.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 22nd. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $429.08 million and approximately $68.01 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 37.2% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $75.48 or 0.00107755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,042.45 or 0.99986459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011473 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003554 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,684,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,684,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 76.59390971 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $84,291,995.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.