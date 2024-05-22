Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE UAA opened at $6.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $10,741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 65.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after buying an additional 1,555,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $8,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

