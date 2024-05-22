Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Cut by Analyst

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UAA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Under Armour Stock Up 2.2 %

UAA opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 120.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 28.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $3,394,000. Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 24.7% in the first quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 40.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 562,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 162,013 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

