Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

INE opened at C$8.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$261.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$264.85 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,750.00. In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Senior Officer Jean Trudel acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Also, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.35 per share, with a total value of C$41,750.00. Insiders purchased 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $174,975 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

