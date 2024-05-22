BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) versus Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Financial Analysis

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BancFirst pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. BancFirst is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BancFirst and Capital One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 1 1 0 0 1.50 Capital One Financial 2 11 6 0 2.21

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BancFirst currently has a consensus price target of $85.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.82%. Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $138.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.37%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than BancFirst.

51.7% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 24.65% 14.62% 1.67% Capital One Financial 10.19% 9.74% 1.15%

Risk and Volatility

BancFirst has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BancFirst and Capital One Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $809.34 million 3.70 $212.46 million $6.12 14.83 Capital One Financial $49.48 billion 1.08 $4.89 billion $12.77 11.00

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats BancFirst on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services to financial institutions and governmental units. Further, the company provides insurance agency services; depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and provides advisory, capital markets, treasury management, and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

