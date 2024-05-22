Brokerages Set SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target at $6.88

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

SOUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

SOUN opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.87.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 48,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $408,765.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,681.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

