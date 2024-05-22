NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several analysts recently commented on NAMS shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, Director James N. Topper purchased 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $181,223.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,681,223.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,095,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James N. Topper acquired 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $181,223.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,008,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,681,223.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter worth $27,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $567,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $2,290,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

