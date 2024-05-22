Brokerages Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target at $4.80

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KPTI

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $131.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,149.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $94,149.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $32,393.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,843 shares of company stock valued at $189,317 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 561,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,970 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.