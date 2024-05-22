adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,405,000.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
