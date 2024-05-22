Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.03.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,980,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,528 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.1% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,411 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Ambev by 10.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943,974 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,184 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ambev by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,292,000 after purchasing an additional 143,355 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

