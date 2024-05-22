Comparing GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) & General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) and General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GE Vernova and General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE Vernova N/A N/A N/A General Electric 5.05% 12.54% 2.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GE Vernova and General Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE Vernova $33.24 billion 1.35 -$438.00 million N/A N/A General Electric $67.95 billion 2.59 $9.48 billion $3.05 52.80

Analyst Recommendations

General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than GE Vernova.

This is a summary of current recommendations for GE Vernova and General Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE Vernova 0 2 7 0 2.78 General Electric 0 1 13 0 2.93

GE Vernova presently has a consensus price target of $158.56, indicating a potential downside of 3.28%. General Electric has a consensus price target of $174.21, indicating a potential upside of 8.18%. Given General Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe General Electric is more favorable than GE Vernova.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Electric beats GE Vernova on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. GE Vernova operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. General Electric Company was incorporated in 1892 and is based in Evendale, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.