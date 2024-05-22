Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of PM opened at $100.23 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. The firm has a market cap of $155.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

