Comparing Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Pinterest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Grindr alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grindr and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $279.23 million 6.00 -$55.77 million ($0.18) -53.00 Pinterest $3.06 billion 9.28 -$35.61 million $0.21 197.68

Analyst Ratings

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grindr and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pinterest 0 8 19 0 2.70

Grindr presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 39.76%. Pinterest has a consensus target price of $41.26, suggesting a potential downside of 0.60%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grindr is more favorable than Pinterest.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -11.56% 3,761.31% 9.81% Pinterest 4.64% 5.93% 5.05%

Volatility & Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinterest beats Grindr on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.