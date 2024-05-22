Reviewing Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) & NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) and Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NeuroMetrix and Sharps Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $5.27 million 1.46 -$6.53 million ($6.30) -0.61 Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$9.84 million N/A N/A

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Sharps Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeuroMetrix has higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Sharps Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -151.51% -39.85% -37.08% Sharps Technology N/A -102.25% -72.97%

Risk & Volatility

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeuroMetrix beats Sharps Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

