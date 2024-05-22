Brokerages Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target at $16.25

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARHS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of ARHS opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.48. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Arhaus by 147.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233,776 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 61.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,856 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,487,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth about $8,326,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

