CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941,953.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941,953.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

