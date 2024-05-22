CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $371.87.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $349.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.79 and a 200-day moving average of $286.06. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.36, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

