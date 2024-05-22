StockNews.com Downgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Hold

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

WPP Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $53.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

