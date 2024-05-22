FY2026 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Lifted by Desjardins

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

AYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$15.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,546.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.07 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 3.00%.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

