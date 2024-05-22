Analysts Set Expectations for Broadwind, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Broadwind in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BWEN. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Broadwind Stock Performance

BWEN opened at $3.60 on Monday. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 324,226 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Broadwind by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Broadwind by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadwind by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

