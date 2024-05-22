FY2025 EPS Estimates for Vecima Networks Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of TSE:VCM opened at C$22.60 on Monday. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$549.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

