FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Largo Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Largo in a research note issued on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.80 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LGO stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.23. Largo has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Largo during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Largo in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Largo by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Largo

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.