FY2024 EPS Estimates for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Mereo BioPharma Group in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $3.04 on Monday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MREO. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,877 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,676,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 634,090 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,949,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 177,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.