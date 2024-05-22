FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rezolute, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rezolute in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rezolute’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RZLT. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Rezolute Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $3.00 on Monday. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,053 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Rezolute by 569.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,403 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Young-Jin Kim bought 36,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $69,720.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,509.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 130,503 shares of company stock valued at $242,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

