Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 17,150 shares of company stock worth $148,280 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 112.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

