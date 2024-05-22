Brokerages Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target at $107.86

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $74.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.51. CONMED has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,872.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

