First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.15.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.26 on Friday. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

