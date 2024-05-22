IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IAC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter valued at $11,460,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in IAC by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 46,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in IAC by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC boosted its position in IAC by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 282,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 80,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after acquiring an additional 121,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

