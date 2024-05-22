Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.50.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $216.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.41. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $218.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $537,171,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Analog Devices by 892.4% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.