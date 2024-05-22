Head to Head Survey: Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) & Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) and Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alzamend Neuro and Structure Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alzamend Neuro N/A N/A -$14.88 million ($0.99) -0.65 Structure Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.62 million ($0.77) -46.51

Structure Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alzamend Neuro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alzamend Neuro 0 0 0 0 N/A Structure Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alzamend Neuro and Structure Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Structure Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $83.13, suggesting a potential upside of 132.13%. Given Structure Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Structure Therapeutics is more favorable than Alzamend Neuro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Alzamend Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Structure Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Alzamend Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alzamend Neuro and Structure Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alzamend Neuro N/A -612.26% -255.65% Structure Therapeutics N/A -30.28% -28.21%

Summary

Structure Therapeutics beats Alzamend Neuro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alzamend Neuro

(Get Free Report)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity. It is also developing oral small molecule therapeutics targeting other GPCRs for the treatment of pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases, including ANPA-0073, a biased agonist for apelin receptor, a GPCR that has been implicated in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LTSE-2578, an investigational oral small molecule lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of IPF and PPF. The company was formerly known as ShouTi Inc. Structure Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.