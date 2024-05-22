OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.17.
A number of research firms recently commented on OGC. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, April 8th.
Shares of OGC opened at C$3.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.61. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.72.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$364.40 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Equities research analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
