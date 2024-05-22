Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives $22.01 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.01.

PSFE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Paysafe alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Paysafe

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paysafe Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Paysafe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Paysafe by 16.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paysafe by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paysafe by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.52 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.