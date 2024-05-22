Analyzing SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.0% of EVgo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SunCar Technology Group and EVgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EVgo 0 3 3 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

EVgo has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 115.05%. Given EVgo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than SunCar Technology Group.

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and EVgo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group $363.75 million 1.95 -$26.91 million N/A N/A EVgo $190.81 million 3.43 -$42.43 million ($0.38) -5.71

SunCar Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Profitability

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A N/A N/A EVgo -20.54% N/A -4.85%

Risk & Volatility

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVgo beats SunCar Technology Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The company offers customized after-sale services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types; and auto mobile insurance comprising statutory automobile liability insurance and commercial automobile insurance. In addition, it provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot or garage pay gates, microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and hardware, design, and construction services for charging sites, as well as ongoing operations, maintenance, and networking and software integration solutions through eXtend. In addition, it offers PlugShare such as data, research, and advertising services and equipment procurement and operational services. EVgo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.EVgo, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of LS Power Development, LLC.

