Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Decreased by Analyst

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report issued on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $114.85 million during the quarter.

BTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

BTDR opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $661.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.79. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 728,804 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

