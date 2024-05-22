William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magic Software Enterprises in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Magic Software Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $125.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGIC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $531.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.21%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

