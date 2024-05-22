Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gentex Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GNTX. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gentex

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 123.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.